‘Boston Globe’ Suspends Columnist for Fabricating Marathon Bombing Stories

BOSTON — The Boston Globe has suspended columnist Kevin Cullen without pay for three months after inconsistencies were found in his remarks following the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

Newspaper publisher John Henry and editor Brian McGrory announced Friday an independent review found Cullen likely fabricated some anecdotes he shared in interviews after the bombing, which killed three people and injured hundreds more.

The review also noted an uncorrected error in one of Cullen’s marathon bombing columns but didn’t find signs of fabrication in other works.

Cullen, who was part of the Globe team that won a Pulitzer Prize in 2014, didn’t immediately comment, but Henry and McGrory say he has apologized.

Cullen has been on paid leave since April, when Boston sports radio station WEEI noted inconsistencies in Cullen’s work and the paper launched its investigation.