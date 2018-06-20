Phillie Fanatic Fires Hot Dog Into Woman’s Face

Getting seated behind home plate can be one of the more dangerous seating assignments in Major League Baseball. However, normally most of the danger stems from flying baseballs, not flying hot dogs.

Though when it comes to sporting events in Philadelphia, normal tends to go out the window.

Such was the case in the “City of Brotherly Love” Wednesday night, when the Phillies iconic mascot — the Phillie Fanatic — fired a hot dog launcher, directly at a fan’s face.

Which isn’t strange by itself, in fact, that’s the Fanatic’s job. However, the fan struck by the flying hot dog had an injury which prevented her from stopping it with her hands.

According to WMUR 9 in Philadelphia:

Kathy McVay, a huge Philadelphia Phillies fan, was attending a game Monday night when the team’s mascot, the Phille Phanatic, pulled out his customary hot dog launcher and began shooting the dogs into the stands behind home plate, where McVay was sitting. A shoulder injury prevented McVay from being able to catch or swat away the hot dog, which was wrapped in duct tape. The hot dog struck McVay in the face, knocking her glasses off. McVay would end up in the emergency room Monday for a CAT scan to make sure she didn’t have concussion.

“I have a small hematoma under my eye,” McVay explained WPVI TV in Philadelphia. “And mostly, it’s going to get worse before it gets better. It’s going to go down the side of my face.”

McVay says has no plans to sue the team, WMUR reports.

The Phillies have offered McVay an apology, and tickets to a game of her choosing.

