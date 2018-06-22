Gisele Bündchen Cheers for Brazil at World Cup, Loudly

June 22 (UPI) — Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen showed off her excitement with screaming cheers during Brazil’s 2-0 win against Costa Rica Friday at the 2018 World Cup.

Bundchen posted videos to her Instagram story during the game. It is unknown if her superstar husband — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady — was filming the celebration.

In one of the videos, Bundchen went out to her backyard to kick around a soccer ball.

She wrote “Vamo Brasil” on that video, meaning: let’s go Brazil. She also included another caption on the footage joking about her ability on the pitch.

“Now you know the real reason why I was not summoned to the World Cup,” she wrote.

Bundchen cooked up a halftime snack, while the game was locked at 0-0 at Saint Petersburg Stadium. The food must have worked in the second act.

Bundchen went wild in celebration after Philippe Coutinho made Brazil’s first goal in stoppage time.

“Brazil! Let’s go,” she shouted while throwing her arms up in the air.

She went off again minutes later when Neymar made the clincher.

“Gooooal,” she said.

Bundchen finished off her public support of the national team for the day with a photo of herself and two dogs, while wearing a bright yellow and green Brazil shirt.

“Go Brazil,” Brady commented on the photo, along with an emoji of a trophy.

Torcida organizada!! ✅ Vai Brasil!!!💛💚 A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Jun 22, 2018 at 6:38am PDT

Bundchen participated in the opening ceremony festivities during the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. The Brazilians earned a gold medal at those Summer Games, beating 2014 World Cup champion Germany in the final.