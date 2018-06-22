ORCA Coolers Chasertini: A Cold Drink Tumbler from a Pro-2nd Amendment Manufacturer

ORCA Coolers has a corner on the market when it comes to martini glass-shaped drinkware which is actually a tumbler perfectly suited for sunny days by the pool or mountain nights sitting around the fire.

They call it a Chasertini, and it has a lid that can be sealed shut–just like any other tumbler–or left open so you can enjoy your favorite beverages while enjoying the great outdoors.

The Chasertini’s work. We have packed them on a Can Am and taken them into the mountains where we used them fireside, taken them on a boat, and used them poolside. And because ORCA Coolers has a corner on the market with the Chasertinis, the drinkware has proven to be a dependable conversation starter, with people asking, “Who makes that?” and “Where can I get one?”

What makes them even better is the fact that ORCA Coolers truly support the Second Amendment, concealed carry, hunting, and fishing. Persue their Instagram account for photos of hunters, fisherman, NRA-themed pro-gun campaigns, women shooting skeet, women carrying handguns, etc. It is all there, and so is the Chasertini.

A Chasertini can be ordered from ORCA Coolers website.

