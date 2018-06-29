A woman celebrating Brazil’s World Cup win over Serbia died Wednesday, after she fell onto a wine glass which cut her throat and caused her to bleed out.

Brazilian Tamra Maiochi, 30, was celebrating at a friend’s home in Sao Paulo on June 27 when the referee blew the final whistle handing her nation’s team a win over Serbia, The Sun newspaper reported.

According to a police report, Maiochi was drinking from a large crystal wine glass with one hand while talking on her cell phone with the other. She reportedly stood up quickly in joy for the win but lost her balance and fell toward a coffee table.

Unfortunately, while falling she reached out with the hand holding the wine glass and when she connected with the table her neck slammed down onto the goblet. The glass apparently sliced through her neck and into her jugular vein, police said.

She bled out so quickly that her friends could not do anything to help save her life. Friends tried to stop the flow of blood with towels, but the woman bled out before emergency services could arrive.

Coincidentally, in one of her last social media posts, Maiochi noted that accidents can happen in a flash and take our loved ones from us. In the post, she warned about using cell phones while driving and said, “We never imagine that something like this can happen to us. But accidents do happen.”

Police said an inquiry would be conducted into the woman’s death, but everything pointed to an accidental causes.

