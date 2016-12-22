‘Neutral’ Snopes Fact-Checker David Emery: ‘Are There Any Un-Angry Trump Supporters?’

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Snopes fact checker and staff writer David Emery posted to Twitter asking if there were “any un-angry Trump supporters?”

Emery, a writer for partisan “fact-checking” website Snopes.com which soon will be in charge of labelling “fake news” alongside ABC News and Politifact, retweeted an article by Vulture magazine relating to the protests of the Hamilton musical following the decision by the cast of the show to make a public announcement to Vice-president elect Mike Pence while he watched the performance with his family.

The tweet from Vulture magazine reads, “#Hamilton Chicago show interrupted by angry Trump supporter.” Emery retweeted the story, saying, “Are there un-angry Trump supporters?”

Are there un-angry Trump supporters? https://t.co/Dec12Tn6kQ — David Emery (@debunker) November 20, 2016

This isn’t the first time the Snopes.com writer has expressed anti-Trump sentiment on his Twitter page. In another tweet in which Emery links to an article that falsely attributes a quote to President-elect Trump, Emery states, “Incredibly, some people actually think they have to put words in Trump’s mouth to make him look bad.”

Incredibly, some people actually think they have to put words in Trump's mouth to make him look bad. https://t.co/KyBQ2z5VsD — David Emery (@debunker) August 26, 2016

Emery also retweeted an article by New York magazine that claimed President-elect Trump relied on lies to win during his campaign and that we now lived in a “post-truth” society. “Before long we’ll all have forgotten what it was like to live in the same universe; or maybe we already have,” Emery tweeted.

Before long we'll all have forgotten what it was like to live in the same universe; or maybe we already have. https://t.co/HDvbZCMASn — David Emery (@debunker) December 11, 2016

Facebook believe that Emery, along with other Snopes writers, ABC News, and Politifact are impartial enough to label and silence what they believe to be “fake news” on social media.

