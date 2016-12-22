Snopes Fact-Checker Bethania Palma Defended Racist Professor, Linked Trump to KKK

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Snopes fact-checker and journalist Bethania Palma has written and shared articles attempting to associate Donald Trump with the Ku Klux Klan, defended notoriously racist college professor Saida Grundy, and complained, “The fact so many people are babbling about ‘anti-white’ racism is testament to the complete breakdown and failure of education.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Yet despite her clear political biases, Palma could soon be instrumental in helping Snopes determine which news outlets should be considered “fake news” or not on Facebook in their new partnership with the social network.

“The fact so many people are babbling about ‘anti-white’ racism is testament to the complete breakdown and failure of education,” posted Palma on Twitter last year, along with the hashtag “#SaidaGrundy”, in reference to controversial college professor Saida Grundy.

Grundy was embroiled in controversy after claiming on Twitter last year that white people were the “problem population” before announcing: “Every MLK week i commit myself to not spending a dime in white-owned businesses.”

The fact so many people are babbling about "anti-white" racism is testament to the complete breakdown and failure of education #SaidaGrundy — Bethania Palma (@BPalmaMarkus) May 12, 2015

“Racism is a structural system of oppression. It can be seen in statistics, not in tweets that make you squirmy,” continued Palma, referencing popular left-wing talking points on the subject to defend Grundy. “Racism is a caste system – what is done to groups as groups in a society. It is not white guys who are butt mad about Twitters.”

Racism is a structural system of oppression. It can be seen in statistics, not in tweets that make you squirmy. #SaidaGrundy — Bethania Palma (@BPalmaMarkus) May 12, 2015

Racism is a caste system – what is done to groups as groups in a society. It is not white guys who are butt mad about Twitters. #SaidaGrundy — Bethania Palma (@BPalmaMarkus) May 12, 2015

In other tweets, Palma defended Black Lives Matter protester Joseph Kent after he was arrested during the Freddie Gray riots, proclaiming, “Imagine the uproar from the right if some white gun fanatic was pushed into an armored vehicle by paramilitary cops,” while she recently retweeted a story about a victory rally being held by the Ku Klux Klan to celebrate Donald Trump’s election.

Imagine the uproar from the right if some white gun fanatic was pushed into an armored vehicle by paramilitary cops like #JosephKent — Bethania Palma (@BPalmaMarkus) April 30, 2015

When will the white community start worrying about white-on-white crime????? http://t.co/HCo0TpeMVY #Ferguson — Bethania Palma (@BPalmaMarkus) August 23, 2014

As a journalist, she has frequently written for outlets such as Raw Story and has penned articles attempting to conflate Donald Trump to racism, delve into the “science of white privilege,” and attack or criticize various conservative politicians.

Some of Palma’s articles include: “Donald Trump has some enthusiastic new admirers: White supremacists“, “The science of white privilege…“, “These conservatives are freaking out about Trump calling for Russian ‘cyber warfare’ against the US“, “WATCH: Donald Trump just gave his most f*cking bonkers press conference yet“, “Anti-debt crusader Rand Paul owes businesses more than $300,000 after failed 2016 campaign“, “Donald Trump Jr. claims Obama ‘plagiarized’ his RNC speech — and is promptly slapped down“, “Right-wing radio host questions the loyalty of Muslim dad whose son died serving US Army in Iraq“, “Republican National Convention staffers scrambling to remove Jim Crow-like ‘white elevators’ signs“, “WATCH: MSNBC interview gets heated when Tamron Hall confronts Trump-loving actor over sexist tweets“, “WATCH: CNN interview on Black Lives Matter spins out of control as conservative sheriff berates host“, and “White woman walks through Chicago’s South Side wearing ‘Black America, I’m sorry’ sign.”

Snopes has allowed Palma to write most of her fact checks about Donald Trump, his Cabinet, and the Republican Party, despite her strong partisan opinions on those subjects.

Palma has also written two hit-pieces for Snopes on Donald Trump’s White House Chief Strategist and former Breitbart News Executive Chairman Stephen K. Bannon, writing two articles: “Steve Bannon Accused of Domestic Violence” and “Steve Bannon Accused of Having White Supremacist Views” on the same day.

Palma is also cited as a “contributing writer” for the left-wing and “progressive” non-profit “Truthout.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.