University of Wisconsin to Offer ‘The Problem of Whiteness’ Course

The University of Wisconsin, Madison is offering a course in the spring semester entitled “The Problem of Whiteness,” which aims to ask “what an ethical white identity entails, what it means to be #woke, and consider the journal Race Traitor’s motto, ‘treason to whiteness is loyalty to humanity.'”

The syllabus for the course, which will be offered by the University of Wisconsin’s African Cultural Studies department during the upcoming spring semester, claims that students will be asked to consider “what it really means to be white.”

In an interview with the online conservative campus watchdog site The College Fix, the course’s instructor explained that the course was designed to force white students to consider what it means to be white. “Whites rarely or never questioned what it is to be white,” Assistant Professor Damon Sajnani said. “So you go through life taking it for granted without ever questioning or critically interrogating it.”

Sajnani went on to claim that he wants his students to understand that race isn’t a biological or cultural construct, but rather a political and social construct. He claims that because of racial oppression, African-Americans are constantly forced to consider what it means to be black and whites typically don’t think what it means to be white.

Sajnani told The College Fix that he is a far-left instructor who views both the Republican and Democratic parties as instruments of the American right-wing.