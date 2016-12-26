Nintendo Cashing In on Burgeoning Mobile Gaming Market

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In an interview with Japanese publication Kyoto NP, Nintendo President Takeshi Kimishima has confirmed plans to release a number of mobile titles annually.

As Super Mario Run creeps toward 100 million downloads, Nintendo has taken notice. Alongside the ludicrous success of Niantic’s Pokemon Go, the auto-running platformer has finally convinced the video game giant of the mobile platform’s worth.

Kimishima told Kyoto NP that the company has plans to release two or three mobile titles each year from this point on. Fire Emblem and Animal Crossing are next to receive the smartphone treatment, with versions having been delayed from 2016 into 2017. A recent survey also suggests the obvious sequel to Super Mario Run can be expected at some point.

For now, it’s uncertain whether the titles will target the Android market as well. While Pokemon Go launched on both iPhone and Android devices, an Android version of Super Mario Run is currently in another castle.

Considering the market’s performance in 2016, it’s no surprise to see major entertainment companies looking to get in on the action. Looks like Nintendo company to go whale hunting.

