Searches for ‘VR Porn’ Rise over Christmas

User searches for “VR Porn” rose over Christmas, following a 50% surge in searches for the term over Thanksgiving, according to VRPorn.com.
“Searches for VR Porn are skyrocketing. VRPorn.com is at the top of Google for these searches and we can tell you first hand that interest continues to increase,” said VRPorn.com founder and CEO Daniel Peterson in an email to Breitbart Tech. “We experienced a 50% surge in search traffic for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and we are seeing the same thing as Christmas approaches.”
“Search traffic has been past 400 concurrent users for hours today. And it continues to go up, we just passed 500,” he told Breitbart on Christmas day. “VR Porn is blowing up for Christmas! This shows that a large number of people got new VR Headsets for Christmas, and now they’re looking for the best content.”
“It was unexpected. But it proved that many people have expectations for VR adult content” said Yoshida following his virtual reality event, which saw a large crowd interested in VR adult content. “At that time, people didn’t really know what VR was… so I thought that adult content would be the most catchy topic to use to get people more familiarized with VR.”
“VR is the best way to satisfy their sexual needs,” he continued. “It will give us a new option in our sexual life. Getting a new option itself is great.”
The Japan Times, who hosted the interview with Yoshida, also wrote that “if people harbor a desire for abnormal or illicit sex, fulfilling that desire may be difficult or risky in real life, to say the least. But VR can make it all possible.”
“It can also help others who are too shy to express their feelings or start a relationship,” they continued, predicting that many personal fantasies would be possible within virtual reality in the near future.
In October, it was reported that sexual conversations with artificial intelligence, specifically virtual assistants, were also on the rise.
“This happens because people are lonely and bored… It is a symptom of our society,” said Robin Labs chief executive Ilya Eckstein, who claims that his company’s virtual assistant “Robin” is used by “teenagers and truckers without girlfriends” for up to 300 conversations a day.
“As well as the people who want to talk dirty, there are men who want a deeper sort of relationship or companionship,” he continued, adding that some people wanted to talk “for no particular reason” and were just lonely or bored.
Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.