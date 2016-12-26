Searches for ‘VR Porn’ Rise over Christmas

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

User searches for “VR Porn” rose over Christmas, following a 50% surge in searches for the term over Thanksgiving, according to VRPorn.com.

“Searches for VR Porn are skyrocketing. VRPorn.com is at the top of Google for these searches and we can tell you first hand that interest continues to increase,” said VRPorn.com founder and CEO Daniel Peterson in an email to Breitbart Tech. “We experienced a 50% surge in search traffic for the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend, and we are seeing the same thing as Christmas approaches.”

“Search traffic has been past 400 concurrent users for hours today. And it continues to go up, we just passed 500,” he told Breitbart on Christmas day. “VR Porn is blowing up for Christmas! This shows that a large number of people got new VR Headsets for Christmas, and now they’re looking for the best content.”