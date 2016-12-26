University of Wisconsin-Madison: ‘Problem of Whiteness’ Course Not Meant to Be Offensive

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Administrators at the University of Wisconsin-Madison released a statement claiming that their controversial course entitled “The Problem with Whiteness” was not designed to be offensive.

In response to complaints that the course’s title was offensive, the University of Wisconsin released a statement to reduce concerns by clarifying the that the course is a “challenge and response to racism of all kinds.”

“We believe this course, which is one of thousands offered at our university, will benefit students who are interested in developing a deeper understanding of race issues,” the statement reads. “The course is a challenge and response to racism of all kinds.”

Although the course meets the ethnic studies requirement at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, this particular course is not mandatory. The statement stresses that students that participate in this course will do so voluntarily.