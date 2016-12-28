Facebook Engineer Arrested for Allegedly Soliciting Sex from 15-Year Old Girl

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A 38-year old Facebook engineer was recently arrested for allegedly soliciting sex from a 15 year old girl.

Dov Katz was the head of computer vision at Oculus, the virtual reality hardware company purchased by Facebook in 2014 for $2 billion dollars. Katz was reportedly a key player in the development of the popular Oculus Rift virtual reality headset which was released in March.

Katz was arrested on December 21st near Seattle after he allegedly responded to an online advertisement posted by an undercover detective of the Tukwila police department who posed as a 15-year old girl offering sex in exchange for money.

Katz arranged to meet who he believed to be a 15-year old girl at the Embassy Suites in Tukwila, offering her $360 in exchange for unprotected sex. Katz arrived at the hotel, reportedly with $600 in cash on him, and was promptly arrested by police. According to arrest documents obtained by Geekwire, Katz claimed that he had come to the hotel to “rescue” the young girl.

Katz was charged in King County with attempted commercial sexual abuse of a minor. Police documents state that Katz is no longer to contact a minor in any way without the supervision of a responsible adult.

A bail of $125,000 has been set, and Katz is scheduled to be arraigned on January 5th.

