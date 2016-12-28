Game of Thrones, The Walking Dead, and Westworld Most Torrented Shows of 2016

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Torrent Freak have released a list revealing the most illegally torrented shows of 2016, which includes The Walking Dead, Game of Thrones, and Westworld as the top three.

Game of Thrones topped the list, holding on to the number one position for its fifth year in a row, while The Walking Dead came in at number two.

HBO’s Westworld was the third most torrented show in its debut season, followed by The Flash, Arrow, and The Big Bang Theory— which has gone down three places in the list since last year.

“Game of Thrones has the honor of becoming the most-downloaded TV show through BitTorrent for the fifth year in a row,” declared Torrent Freak. “This year there’s also an important newcomer with the science-fiction western ‘Westworld.’ The new show quickly gained popularity in pirate circles and is in third spot already, which is quite an achievement.”

The seventh most torrented show of 2016 was Vikings, followed by Lucifer, Suits, and The Grand Tour, which was reported this month to have been the most overall pirated show of the year– a report Torrent Freak disputes.

“It is the most illegally downloaded programme ever. It is off the scale in terms of volume,” said Chris Elkins, the chief commercial officer for anti-piracy company Muso earlier this month.

Torrent Freak responded with their own article, declaring, “While we’re not going to dispute this number directly, the ‘most downloaded’ claim is nonsense.”

“First of all, it would be virtually impossible for any new show to be the most downloaded ever if it’s up against those that have been available for years,” claimed the site. “But, let’s assume that we’re talking about downloads on a weekly basis. Even then, the signs are pretty bad. Looking at the most recent list of most pirated TV-shows on The Pirate Bay shows that several other shows currently outrank The Grand Tour by a wide margin, The Walking Dead in particular.”

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.