‘Milo’ Abruptly Disappears from Twitter Trending Section Following Number One Position

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Milo” abruptly disappeared from Twitter’s trending section after becoming the most talked about subject on the social network on Thursday.

Breitbart Senior Editor MILO quickly rose to the number one trending topic in the U.S. on Twitter following news of his upcoming book Dangerous. However, about an hour later, he was gone from the trending section.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Though topics are removed automatically after trending for a certain amount of time, “Charlie Sheen,” a topic which was trending before MILO, is still trending at number five on the site, despite the fact that fewer people have tweeted about him.

At the time of publishing our last report, MILO had around 25,000 tweets referencing him. Charlie Sheen currently has just just 17.5k.

“They said banning me from Twitter would finish me off. Just as I predicted, the opposite has happened,” said MILO in a comment to the Hollywood Reporter about his book. “Did it hurt Madonna being banned from MTV in the 1990s? Did all that negative press hurt Donald Trump’s chances of winning the election?”

“I met with top execs at Simon & Schuster earlier in the year and spent half an hour trying to shock them with lewd jokes and outrageous opinions,” he continued. “I thought they were going to have me escorted from the building — but instead they offered me a wheelbarrow full of money.”

“Every line of attack the forces of political correctness try on me fails pathetically,” MILO concluded. “I’m more powerful, more influential, and more fabulous than ever before and this book is the moement Milo goes mainstream. Social justice warriors should be scared — very scared.”

Simon and Schuster, the publisher for MILO’s upcoming book, was also previously trending as the third most popular topic in the U.S. It is also now missing from Twitter’s trending topics section.

Dangerous by Milo Yiannopoulos is currently available to pre-order in both ebook and hardback formats here.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.