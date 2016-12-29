Steve Martin Attacked for ‘Sexist’ Tweet in Remembrance of Carrie Fisher

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor Steve Martin has come under fire following a tweet he posted commemorating the death of his friend, actress Carrie Fisher.

Martin posted a tweet on Tuesday which read, “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.”

Martin has since deleted the tweet following backlash from Twitter users who accused the tweet of being somehow sexist. New York magazine even dedicated an entire article to attacking those that found Fisher attractive as “Nerd-boys.”

@SarahAnnRhoades @TheCut I think she aspired to something higher than just being https://t.co/R5qxdhADzj do you want to be remembered? — Joe Bennett (@jbennett0121) December 28, 2016

Steve Martin's tweet about Carrie Fisher is extremely bad https://t.co/if7QV6Ow3b — The Cut (@TheCut) December 27, 2016

Others jumped to Martin’s defense providing support for his tweet,

Dear New York Magazine, Steve Martin's tweet about #CarrieFisher is just fine. You need to calm down. https://t.co/LSIUjNlqo9 — Christina H. Sommers (@CHSommers) December 28, 2016

If you were upset by Steve Martin’s tweet about Carrie Fisher, congratulations! You are officially addicted to outrage. Now, seek help. — Peter Cook (@_Peter_Cook) December 28, 2016

Call me crazy but I saw absolutely nothing wrong with @SteveMartinToGo's tweet about Carrie Fisher. Must we get offended by EVERYTHING? — TripwithBrit (@TripwithBrit) December 28, 2016