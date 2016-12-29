Skip to content

Steve Martin Attacked for ‘Sexist’ Tweet in Remembrance of Carrie Fisher

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Image
Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Turner Image

by Lucas Nolan29 Dec 20160

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Actor Steve Martin has come under fire following a tweet he posted commemorating the death of his friend, actress Carrie Fisher.

Martin posted a tweet on Tuesday which read, “When I was a young man, Carrie Fisher was the most beautiful creature I had ever seen. She turned out to be witty and bright as well.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

steve-martin-carrie-fisher-tweet

Martin has since deleted the tweet following backlash from Twitter users who accused the tweet of being somehow sexist. New York magazine even dedicated an entire article to attacking those that found Fisher attractive as “Nerd-boys.”

Others jumped to Martin’s defense providing support for his tweet,

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart Tech covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.