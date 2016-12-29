Skip to content

Twitter Leftists Up In Arms After MILO Book ‘DANGEROUS’ Announced

milo-book-cover

by Mike Ma29 Dec 20160

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

This afternoon, MILO publicly announced the release of his new book DANGEROUS, and the masses took to Twitter in a fit of rage.

It began with a Hollywood Reporter tweet to break the story, followed by an outburst in the tweet’s replies and across the timelines of Twitter.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

CNN shared the news as well.

The outpouring of hate for Breitbart’s resident gay thot from leftists quickly spread across the social network:

 

Shannon Coulter, creator of a who-to-boycott archive called “Grab Your Wallet,” believes MILO is undeserving of the book deal after his “harassment” of Ghostbusters (2016) actress Leslie Jones.

 


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.