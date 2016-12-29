Twitter Leftists Up In Arms After MILO Book ‘DANGEROUS’ Announced

This afternoon, MILO publicly announced the release of his new book DANGEROUS, and the masses took to Twitter in a fit of rage.
It began with a Hollywood Reporter tweet to break the story, followed by an outburst in the tweet’s replies and across the timelines of Twitter.
Milo Yiannopoulos strikes $250K book deal https://t.co/ryOPCPWymI pic.twitter.com/IWfMJYJCr7
— Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 29, 2016
CNN shared the news as well.
Milo Yiannopoulos snags book deal with Simon & Schuster imprint https://t.co/BLBZSwmtpJ pic.twitter.com/OtaZNoSKwi
— CNN (@CNN) December 29, 2016
The outpouring of hate for Breitbart’s resident gay thot from leftists quickly spread across the social network:
The guy has freedom of speech but to fund him & give him a platform tells me a LOT about @simonschuster YUCK AND BOO AND GROSS https://t.co/CNDUDOHzke
— Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016
Simon & Schuster give leading white nationalist $250K book deal pic.twitter.com/8dKrrhhviK
— Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 29, 2016
.@SimonSchuster just paid a white nationalist and Breitbart figure a $250,000 advance for a new book. https://t.co/Q5mBWPvoVY
— Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) December 29, 2016
Milo getting a $250K advance on a book deal seems like a good summation of why you shouldn't give these chumps even-handed coverage.
— TOMÁS RÍOS (@TheTomasRios) December 29, 2016
White nationalist Milo, given a book deal by @simonschuster.
KKK paid for reality series on @AETV.
These companies are funding hate.
— #ImStillWithHer (@StillWithHer) December 29, 2016
the only realistic way to show Simon & Schuster what's what is to insist they publish my book instead of Milo's, let's do this comrades
— Corey Beasley (@coreybeasley) December 29, 2016
Shannon Coulter, creator of a who-to-boycott archive called “Grab Your Wallet,” believes MILO is undeserving of the book deal after his “harassment” of Ghostbusters (2016) actress Leslie Jones.
.@simonschuster are you concerned $250k book deal you gave Milo Yiannopoulos will read as condoning the racist harassment @Lesdoggg endured?
— Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) December 29, 2016
Simon & Schuster should be ashamed of giving vile Breitbart provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos $250K to publish book https://t.co/9mSqETG8I0
— Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) December 29, 2016
the only thing I want to read about Milo is his obituary
— Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) September 21, 2016
I bet the main reason men continue to have sex with Milo Naziopolis is they'll put most anything into his mouth to shut him up.
— ❄ Jayelle ❄ (@GreenEyedLilo) December 29, 2016
Simon & Schuster gave Milo a book deal in an effort to tap into the red-hot incel racist market
— Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) December 29, 2016
Problem with just shrugging at Milo book as free speech is that not everyone has the same level of access to platforms for speech.
— Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) December 29, 2016
Milo is trending because the left is crying about him receiving a $250K book deal. One election later, they still think silencing works.
— Matt Dougan (@Americooligan) December 29, 2016
I'm not mad about the Milo book deal but I don't understand the market for it. A Milo video game however…
— extremely online guy (@nickmullen) December 29, 2016
Hope Milo's book comes out before the next time I go camping. Gonna need some kindling for the fire
— Amanda Booth (@wordswithamanda) December 29, 2016
Milo is trending and it's not because he died of AIDS
sad!
— Donald Jr (@6666913__) December 29, 2016
I've met people who honestly believe that Milo represents the queer community. That's incredibly dangerous and I Want To Scream
— An Angry Julie (@Pr0bablyARobot) December 29, 2016
If your ideas can't survive the existence of a book by Milo Yiannopoulos, they probably aren't very good to begin with.
— neontaster (@neontaster) December 29, 2016
If you're thinking about boycotting @simonschuster as a whole, consider LOUDLY voicing a plan to boycott Milo's book specifically instead.
— Kayla Whaley (@PunkinOnWheels) December 29, 2016
Please update your style guides. The appropriate abbreviation for "Simon & Schuster" is now "SS". https://t.co/wlIE3qbPcV
— Alexandra Erin (@alexandraerin) December 29, 2016
Milo's book deal will help normalize an already destructive viewpoint. But yes, cry for the publishers.
— The Morning After (@Diokpa_Uche) December 29, 2016
Someone was going to give this POS a pile of money. But @simonschuster, it didn't have to be you. https://t.co/cEGWMIlLJ8
— Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 29, 2016
ARGH. Again: Milo isn't disliked because of his "controversial opinions". He's disliked because he relentlessly trolls & harasses people.
— Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) December 29, 2016
Editors at @simonschuster could have said, "No, Milo we refuse to publish your book because you're racist and transphobic." But they didn't.
— Kyle Bella (@quixoticblazes) December 29, 2016
SERIOUSLY? @SimonBooks does business with WHITE NATIONALISTS #MiloYiannopoulos https://t.co/tBK7zcHKuH
— Zachary Belil (@miamidezack) December 29, 2016
#Milo Simon & Schuster also printed this book, but somehow I doubt the left wing has a problem with it. pic.twitter.com/VkrFzADmXh
— Matt (@TheRealPest) December 29, 2016
Don't get Milo Yiannopoulis a $250k book deal, get him some education/therapy.
— Barghest (@Barghest257) December 29, 2016
"That Klanswmen Milo has a book coming out? Let's buy all of them and burn them live on Facebook!"#justleftistthings
— Karri (@KarriTheGreat) December 29, 2016
Milo Yiannopoulos getting a 250k book deal: yet another reason why indies are hustling to change the broken publishing industry.
— Michael J Seidlinger (@mjseidlinger) December 29, 2016
Milo Yiannopolous landed a book deal? Excuse me while I get mad over something I don't have to read.
— Lee_Howard_ (@Lee_Howard_) December 29, 2016
Milo thrives off of people protesting him and trying to cancel his rants at colleges. He'd count his book being canceled as a win too
— Tyler Kingkade (@tylerkingkade) December 29, 2016
