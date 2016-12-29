Twitter Leftists Up In Arms After MILO Book ‘DANGEROUS’ Announced

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

This afternoon, MILO publicly announced the release of his new book DANGEROUS, and the masses took to Twitter in a fit of rage.

It began with a Hollywood Reporter tweet to break the story, followed by an outburst in the tweet’s replies and across the timelines of Twitter.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

CNN shared the news as well.

Milo Yiannopoulos snags book deal with Simon & Schuster imprint https://t.co/BLBZSwmtpJ pic.twitter.com/OtaZNoSKwi — CNN (@CNN) December 29, 2016

The outpouring of hate for Breitbart’s resident gay thot from leftists quickly spread across the social network:

The guy has freedom of speech but to fund him & give him a platform tells me a LOT about @simonschuster YUCK AND BOO AND GROSS https://t.co/CNDUDOHzke — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016

Simon & Schuster give leading white nationalist $250K book deal pic.twitter.com/8dKrrhhviK — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 29, 2016

.@SimonSchuster just paid a white nationalist and Breitbart figure a $250,000 advance for a new book. https://t.co/Q5mBWPvoVY — Gabe Ortíz (@TUSK81) December 29, 2016

Milo getting a $250K advance on a book deal seems like a good summation of why you shouldn't give these chumps even-handed coverage. — TOMÁS RÍOS (@TheTomasRios) December 29, 2016

White nationalist Milo, given a book deal by @simonschuster. KKK paid for reality series on @AETV. These companies are funding hate. — #ImStillWithHer (@StillWithHer) December 29, 2016

the only realistic way to show Simon & Schuster what's what is to insist they publish my book instead of Milo's, let's do this comrades — Corey Beasley (@coreybeasley) December 29, 2016

Shannon Coulter, creator of a who-to-boycott archive called “Grab Your Wallet,” believes MILO is undeserving of the book deal after his “harassment” of Ghostbusters (2016) actress Leslie Jones.

.@simonschuster are you concerned $250k book deal you gave Milo Yiannopoulos will read as condoning the racist harassment @Lesdoggg endured? — Shannon Coulter (@shannoncoulter) December 29, 2016

Simon & Schuster should be ashamed of giving vile Breitbart provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos $250K to publish book https://t.co/9mSqETG8I0 — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) December 29, 2016

the only thing I want to read about Milo is his obituary — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) September 21, 2016

I bet the main reason men continue to have sex with Milo Naziopolis is they'll put most anything into his mouth to shut him up. — ❄ Jayelle ❄ (@GreenEyedLilo) December 29, 2016

Simon & Schuster gave Milo a book deal in an effort to tap into the red-hot incel racist market — Patrick Monahan (@pattymo) December 29, 2016

Problem with just shrugging at Milo book as free speech is that not everyone has the same level of access to platforms for speech. — Murtaza Hussain (@MazMHussain) December 29, 2016

Milo is trending because the left is crying about him receiving a $250K book deal. One election later, they still think silencing works. — Matt Dougan (@Americooligan) December 29, 2016

I'm not mad about the Milo book deal but I don't understand the market for it. A Milo video game however… — extremely online guy (@nickmullen) December 29, 2016

Hope Milo's book comes out before the next time I go camping. Gonna need some kindling for the fire — Amanda Booth (@wordswithamanda) December 29, 2016

Milo is trending and it's not because he died of AIDS

sad! — Donald Jr (@6666913__) December 29, 2016

I've met people who honestly believe that Milo represents the queer community. That's incredibly dangerous and I Want To Scream — An Angry Julie (@Pr0bablyARobot) December 29, 2016

If your ideas can't survive the existence of a book by Milo Yiannopoulos, they probably aren't very good to begin with. — neontaster (@neontaster) December 29, 2016

If you're thinking about boycotting @simonschuster as a whole, consider LOUDLY voicing a plan to boycott Milo's book specifically instead. — Kayla Whaley (@PunkinOnWheels) December 29, 2016

Please update your style guides. The appropriate abbreviation for "Simon & Schuster" is now "SS". https://t.co/wlIE3qbPcV — Alexandra Erin (@alexandraerin) December 29, 2016

Milo's book deal will help normalize an already destructive viewpoint. But yes, cry for the publishers. — The Morning After (@Diokpa_Uche) December 29, 2016

Someone was going to give this POS a pile of money. But @simonschuster, it didn't have to be you. https://t.co/cEGWMIlLJ8 — Mark Harris (@MarkHarrisNYC) December 29, 2016

ARGH. Again: Milo isn't disliked because of his "controversial opinions". He's disliked because he relentlessly trolls & harasses people. — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) December 29, 2016

Editors at @simonschuster could have said, "No, Milo we refuse to publish your book because you're racist and transphobic." But they didn't. — Kyle Bella (@quixoticblazes) December 29, 2016

#Milo Simon & Schuster also printed this book, but somehow I doubt the left wing has a problem with it. pic.twitter.com/VkrFzADmXh — Matt (@TheRealPest) December 29, 2016

Don't get Milo Yiannopoulis a $250k book deal, get him some education/therapy. — Barghest (@Barghest257) December 29, 2016

"That Klanswmen Milo has a book coming out? Let's buy all of them and burn them live on Facebook!"#justleftistthings — Karri (@KarriTheGreat) December 29, 2016

Milo Yiannopoulos getting a 250k book deal: yet another reason why indies are hustling to change the broken publishing industry. — Michael J Seidlinger (@mjseidlinger) December 29, 2016

Milo Yiannopolous landed a book deal? Excuse me while I get mad over something I don't have to read. — Lee_Howard_ (@Lee_Howard_) December 29, 2016