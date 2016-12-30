Attorneys Ask Judge Not to Overturn Rolling Stone UVA Rape Hoax Lawsuit Verdict

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The attorneys of Nicole Eramo, an administrator at the University of Virginia, are urging a federal judge not to overturn a jury’s verdict against Rolling Stone relating to their publishing of the now-debunked story, “A Rape On Campus.”

Nicole Eramo claimed that Rolling Stone’s story published in 2014, “A Rape On Campus,” defamed her and portrayed her as a villain who discouraged the alleged rape victim in Rolling Stone’s story from reporting the incident to the police. Attorneys for Rolling Stone acknowledged that the auther of the story, Sabrina Rubin Erdely, and her editors made serious reporting mistakes, but argued that there was no evidence they acted with malice.

The jury ruled that Eramo had in fact been defamed by the story and awarded her $3 million in November. Rolling Stone has called for the verdict to be overturned, claiming that there is no evidence that Erdely or they acted with malice.

Eramo’s lawyers stated in court documents filed on Tuesday that that the jury was correct in their decision and urged the judge not to overturn the decision. Eramo’s attorneys stated that the jury have heard evidence that Erdely acted with malice and argued that Erdely had a preconceived storyline and harbored “ill will or bias” toward Eramo.

