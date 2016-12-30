Jack Dorsey Asks Users How to Fix Twitter as Company Limps into 2017

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asked users on his platform what features they would like to see on Thursday, revealing that the company is considering a number of new features.

“Following in the footsteps of Brian Chesky: what’s the most important thing you want to see Twitter improve or create in 2017?” asked Dorsey on his official account.

Following various requests for editable tweets, Dorsey asked: “edit mistakes quickly or edit anytime? Big dif in implementation. Latter requires change log as we’re oft the public record.”

“is it more important to edit for spelling/corrections? 5 minute window to edit mistakes or do you need to be able to edit anytime?” he continued, adding, “We’re thinking a lot about it.”

Others requested a “a handle on abuse,” as well as a “comprehensive plan for getting rid of the nazis,” prompting Dorsey to reply, “we’ve been working on our policies and controls,” and, “it’s our top priority.”

Some journalists, including Sky News’ Chris Creegan, expressed their distaste at the verification check being given out too often, and requested a more elitist and potentially biased “Bronze, silver, gold” badge system.

Verified user Craig Newmark requested “a commitment to trustworthy journalism and working with networks of good faith,” seemingly referencing the topic of “fake news.”

Many users, however, seemed most concerned with a return to focusing on free speech and neutral political actions from the company.

Earlier this month, Trip Chowdhry, who is the managing director of equity research at Global Equities Research, said Twitter was “toast” and that its steadily-falling stock was still massively overvalued. The social network has also seen a flood of executives flee the company over the course of 2016.

