Jack Dorsey Asks Users How to Fix Twitter as Company Limps into 2017

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey asked users on his platform what features they would like to see on Thursday, revealing that the company is considering a number of new features.
“Following in the footsteps of Brian Chesky: what’s the most important thing you want to see Twitter improve or create in 2017?” asked Dorsey on his official account.
Following in the footsteps of Brian Chesky: what's the most important thing you want to see Twitter improve or create in 2017? #Twitter2017
— jack (@jack) December 29, 2016
Following various requests for editable tweets, Dorsey asked: “edit mistakes quickly or edit anytime? Big dif in implementation. Latter requires change log as we’re oft the public record.”
@AnthonyQuintano edit mistakes quickly or edit anytime? Big dif in implementation. Latter requires change log as we're oft the public record
— jack (@jack) December 29, 2016
“is it more important to edit for spelling/corrections? 5 minute window to edit mistakes or do you need to be able to edit anytime?” he continued, adding, “We’re thinking a lot about it.”
@cloleaf is it more important to edit for spelling/corrections? 5 minute window to edit mistakes or do you need to be able to edit anytime?
— jack (@jack) December 29, 2016
@_AlexLawrence @cloleaf yup me too. We're thinking a lot about it.
— jack (@jack) December 29, 2016
Others requested a “a handle on abuse,” as well as a “comprehensive plan for getting rid of the nazis,” prompting Dorsey to reply, “we’ve been working on our policies and controls,” and, “it’s our top priority.”
@saschasegan we've been working on our policies and controls. What's the next most critical thing?
— jack (@jack) December 29, 2016
@Justyn it's our top priority
— jack (@jack) December 29, 2016
Some journalists, including Sky News’ Chris Creegan, expressed their distaste at the verification check being given out too often, and requested a more elitist and potentially biased “Bronze, silver, gold” badge system.
@jack Also – blue ticks have lost value now everyone has one. Replacing it with tiered tick system (i.e. Bronze, silver, gold) would be cool
— Chris Creegan (@SkyChrisCreegan) December 29, 2016
Verified user Craig Newmark requested “a commitment to trustworthy journalism and working with networks of good faith,” seemingly referencing the topic of “fake news.”
@jack maybe a commitment to trustworthy journalism and working with networks of good faith, like @firstdraftnews, https://t.co/ykfhQGLUKr
— craignewmark (@craignewmark) December 29, 2016
Many users, however, seemed most concerned with a return to focusing on free speech and neutral political actions from the company.
@jack How about free speech for everyone regardless of political views?
— TG (@tg7187) December 30, 2016
@jack Quit cancelling accounts of those you disagree with. You've become quite famous for censoring free speech.
— Deplorable CEC (@Truthdojo) December 30, 2016
@jack less censorship. Ones feelings doesn't outweigh free speech.
— . (@foursevenshift) December 30, 2016
@jack more free speech not less , stop the banning of accounts please , tell the ADL SPLC etc to use the block and mute buttons more. TY
— Paul Smith (@Paulsmithdeco) December 30, 2016
@jack Ah, actual free speech would be a start
— Jennifer 🇺🇸 (@nikkeigoddess) December 30, 2016
@jack More free speech
— Charlie Nash (@MrNashington) December 29, 2016
Earlier this month, Trip Chowdhry, who is the managing director of equity research at Global Equities Research, said Twitter was “toast” and that its steadily-falling stock was still massively overvalued. The social network has also seen a flood of executives flee the company over the course of 2016.
Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.
Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.