MILO Rockets to #2 Spot on Amazon Bestsellers List One Day After Announcing Book

MILO’s upcoming book DANGEROUS has jumped to the number two bestseller spot on Amazon, months before the book is even released.

The $250,000 book deal with publisher Simon & Schuster led to a Twitter storm yesterday that saw “Milo” become the number one trending topic on the site as leftists expressed their outrage over MILO’s success.

Figures such as comedienne Sarah Silverman, ThinkProgress editor Judd Legum, and various other left-wing commentariat condemned the deal, accusing Simon & Schuster of giving a platform to someone they don’t agree with, even falsely describing Milo as a “white nationalist.”

The guy has freedom of speech but to fund him & give him a platform tells me a LOT about @simonschuster YUCK AND BOO AND GROSS https://t.co/CNDUDOHzke — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016

Things supporting white nationalism can get you (2016): 1. A 250K book deal 2. A job as Chief White House Strategist — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) December 29, 2016

News of the deal even led the Chicago Review of Books to announce they would not be reviewing a single book published by Simon & Schuster in 2017, describing the deal as a “disgusting validation of hate.”

In response to this disgusting validation of hate, we will not cover a single @simonschuster book in 2017. https://t.co/NAJhTgdeyX — Chicago Rev of Books (@bookschicago) December 29, 2016

The book, DANGEROUS, is currently second on Amazon’s overall list of bestsellers, just behind the autobiography of Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who died on Tuesday.

Speaking on Breitbart News Daily, MILO said that all the lies propagated by progressive outlets had “one totally predictable, inevitable, irresistible conclusion. I am now at number two on the Amazon best seller charts.”

“It has propelled my book to the top of the charts and they only have themselves to blame for this, these people never ever learn. So as ever I say thank you to the hysterical progressive left for doing better marketing than we could ever afford to buy for ourselves,” he claimed.

