Mother of Two Dies in Front of Family, Friends While Using Facebook Live

An Arkansas woman collapsed and died in front of her children while video livestreaming on Facebook.

KARK reports that Keiana Herndon, a 25-year old mother of two from Little Rock, Arkansas, was streaming on Facebook Live when suddenly she dropped to the floor and remained there motionless. Thirty minutes after Keiana’s collapse, a friend that had been watching the livestream came to Keiana’s house to check on her, finding her dead in her home.

“She’s a very intelligent kid,” said Richard Herndon, Keiana’s father, speaking to KARK,.“I haven’t seen the video. I don’t have the strength right now,” he continued. It appears that many others have seen the video, however, with KARK reporting that as many as a thousand viewers appeared to watch Keiana’s livestream following her collapse before the video was taken down.

“The views went from two or three, to too many for it to be a tragic live shot,” said Jeffrey Herndon, Keiana’s uncle.

“It’s amazing for someone to sit there and see somebody or hear them take their last breath and nobody did anything,” said Richard Herndon. “So, I want to take my hat off to everybody that actually did something.”

The cause of Herndon’s death has not yet been determined, but her father stated that Keiana had recently been told that an issue with her thyroid could prove deadly. Keiana’s body has been sent to the state crime lab to determine an exact cause of death.

This is not the first dramatic event to unfold via Facebook Live. Four people were arrested at a New York hotel in November when what appeared to be a handgun was brandished on a Facebook livestream.

