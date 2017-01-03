FAKE NEWS: New Yorker Accuses MILO of Inciting Harassment Against Leslie Jones

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The New Yorker published an article titled “Milo Yiannopoulous’s cynical book deal” about Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s forthcoming book, DANGEROUS.

The New Yorker article, written by Alexandra Schwartz, claims MILO is known for “leading a racist online harassment campaign against the comedian Leslie Jones.” Jones, however, had already been engaging with Twitter trolls for hours before ever interacting with MILO. “If at first you don’t succeed (because you’re work is terrible), play the victim. Everyone gets hate mail FFS,” he said.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

This lead to Jones blocking MILO and subsequently calling one of his followers a “racist b*tch.” MILO then joked – to his followers, not to Jones – that he had been “rejected by yet another black dude.” His final tweet on the subject included screenshots (later found to be doctored by trolls) alleging Jones had engaged in racist abuse.

Breitbart’s Allum Bokhari wrote on the issue, “In other words, MILO has been permanently banned for little more than criticism, mild insults, and mockery. Meanwhile, [Breitbart’s] Jerome Hudson’s abuser, who repeatedly called the black reporter a ‘coon,‘ is still on the platform.”

The New Yorker article further blames MILO for the hacking and leaking of Leslie Jones’ nude photos, a claim Marc Randazza, a Las Vegas-based first amendment lawyer, refutes entirely. “If this was somebody who was a fan of Milo Yiannopoulos, unless he directed it, he has no liability at all,” Randazza stated. “If he just created a culture of it — as he has been accused in the past — that’s legally nothing.”