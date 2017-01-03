Leslie Jones on MILO Book Deal: Simon & Schuster Helping Spread Hate

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Ghostbusters (2016) actress Leslie Jones has condemned publisher Simon & Schuster for signing a $250,000 book deal with MILO, saying the publisher is helping people to “spread their hate.”

In response to the left-wing outrage at the news of the deal, publisher Simon & Schuster released a statement saying that the company has “always published books by a wide range of authors with greatly varying and frequently controversial opinions, and appealing to many different audiences of readers.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“While we are cognizant that many may disagree vehemently with the books we publish we note that the opinions expressed therein belong to our authors, and do not reflect either a corporate viewpoint or the view of our employees,” the statement continued.

In response to the statement, Leslie Jones, whose complaints of harassment by other users led to MILO’s permanent ban from the platform in July last year, said that the publisher “still helps them spread their hate to even more people.”

@SimonBooks @threshold_books @simonschuster yea but you still help them spread their hate to even more people. — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) January 2, 2017

Jones had been arguing with trolls on Twitter for hours before Milo ever mentioned her following his critical review of the box office flop Ghostbusters (2016) in which Jones had a lead role, but he was blamed for the harassment she received regardless.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com