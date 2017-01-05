Mark Zuckerberg to Tour All 50 States After Facebook Bias, ‘Fake News’ Scandals

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has set a goal of visiting all 50 states in America to meet and listen to users about their concerns and views on Facebook in 2017.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said his “personal challenge for 2017 is to have visited and met people in every state in the US by the end of the year.”

“My work is about connecting the world and giving everyone a voice. I want to personally hear more of those voices this year,” he continued.

Zuckerberg’s challenge comes after what he described as a “tumultuous” 2016, in which Facebook was accused of suppressing conservative news outlets while amplifying coverage of liberal movements such as Black Lives Matter.

Facebook itself is at the epicentre of a so-called “fake news” crisis following Donald Trump’s presidential victory, something he has promised to fight by appointing partisan “fact-checkers” who will red flag news stories they deem untrustworthy.

Zuckerberg recently said that Facebook was “not a traditional media company,” and instead would like the company to hear the views and perspectives of all its users, especially from town square formats in which people can express their views personally to him.

The challenge has also fueled speculation that Zuckerberg may plan to enter politics, as he prepares to listen and talk to would-be constituents. Court filings recently showed that the Facebook CEO asked company shareholders to allow him to retain control of Facebook should he decide to enter a role in government.

