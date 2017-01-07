Conan O’Brien’s ‘Clueless Gamer’ Segment to Become Standalone TV Series

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“Clueless Gamer,” one of Conan O’Brien’s most popular late-night segments, has been picked up by TBS as a series all its own.

The Turner Broadcasting System will build on the popularity of Conan O’Brien’s forays into the world of video games, creating a standalone show out of a segment that’s been a solid viewer favorite since it transitioned from a web series to the nightly show in 2012.

Conan typically sits on a couch with various celebrity guests and good-naturedly pokes fun at whatever they’re playing. Thus far, Grand Theft Auto V, Halo 5: Guardians, Fallout 4, Mario Kart 8, DOOM, Final Fantasy XV, and Battlefield 1 have all been featured on Clueless Gamer, among many others.

There’s just one little change: Conan won’t be on the couch anymore. While O’Brien will serve as an executive producer, the spin-off will feature a new, as-yet unannounced host.

TBS president Kevin Reilly told The Hollywood Reporter that the segment has become popular enough that “we’ve gotten to the point where video game companies are sending us their new product for us to play and make fun of because it’s been such a huge success.” They’re pinning a lot on the hope that the viral popularity of the segment will survive transport into independent programming, and without the snarky wit of its creator.

