GoFundMe Donations for Chicago Torture Victim Reach over $80,000

Donations for the mentally disabled victim who was tied up, beaten, and tortured during a Facebook Live broadcast in Chicago reached over $80,000 on the fundraising website GoFundMe.

The GoFundMe campaign, which was called “Let’s show the Chicago victim some love,” had raised over $44,000 Friday morning and reached over $80,000 from more than 2,800 donors as of Saturday morning, WXIN reported.

GoFundMe’s regional communications manager Bartlett Jackson told the Associated Press the account is legitimate and that its creator has been working directly with the victim’s family.

Jordan Hill, Tesfaye Cooper, and Brittany Covington, all 18-years old, and 24-year old Tanishia Covington were charged with battery, kidnapping, and hate crimes in connection to the attack.

Authorities say the suspects tied up the victim, who is 18-years old and from a Chicago suburb, for four to five hours.

The attackers allegedly tied his arms up and inserted a sock into his mouth before sealing it shut with duck tape while they repeatedly hit and cut him.

Two men reportedly threatened him with a knife while saying, “Fuck white people,” and, “Fuck Donald Trump,” in the video.

They also allegedly cut the sleeve of the victim’s shirt and cut a patch of hair from his head as they and forced him to drink toilet water.

“The victim was made to say, ‘I love Black people’ and ‘Fuck Trump,’” according to Assistant State’s Attorney Erin Antonietti.

A judge has denied bail for the four suspects.