Big Pharma’s Martin Shkreli Suspended From Twitter

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The man behind last year’s Daraprim controversy and numerous others, Martin Shkreli, has been suspended by Twitter.

The latest report about his Twitter activity comes from New York Mag, when they accuse Shkreli of harassing a female writer. The female writer in question is Lauren Duca, who recently appeared on Tucker Carlson’s FOX News segment to debate whether or not Ivanka Trump being verbally attacked on a plane was justified. This piece apparently caught Martin’s eye, and so follows their exchange.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

I would rather eat my own organs pic.twitter.com/IgeCRZqk8w — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) January 5, 2017

NYMag has this to say:

“He apparently direct messaged her a few days ago to ask her to be his plus one to the inauguration, despite the fact that she’s married and he’s, well, Martin Shkreli. “I would rather eat my own organs,” she replied publicly. Shkreli has since changed his Twitter bio to read “also i have a small crush on @laurenduca (hope she doesn’t find out),” posted a so-called fan made collage of Duca as his Twitter header, and is now using as his profile pic a Photoshopped image that was originally of Duca with her husband, whose head has been replaced by Shkreli’s. Duca and others have reached out to on Twitter to CEO Jack Dorsey to intervene. As of this writing, Shkreli is still busy tweeting at Duca.”

When Breitbart requested comment from Shkreli, he replied with:

“I will miss Twitter but my love for Lauren will never die.”

This story will be updated as more reports on the matter come in.