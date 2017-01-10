Apple Planning to Expand U.S. Manufacturing in Arizona

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Following Donald Trump’s election in November, Apple is now seeking to expand their U.S. operations with new “high-tech manufacturing” in Arizona, according to Business Insider.

In the report, Apple requested permission conduct a new wave of “high-tech manufacturing” at a factory in Mesa, Arizona, as well as approval from the Foreign-Trade Zones Board to build “finished products” exempt from normal customs duty payments.

“Apple Inc has repurposed the site as a global data command center that will conduct high-tech manufacturing of finished data center cabinets for other data centers,” read the document, published by the Federal Register on Monday.

If approved, the operations could create a range of new jobs in the area, with Apple currently advertising a “Data Center Site Services Technician” position for their Mesa factory.

President-elect Donald Trump repeatedly criticised Apple and other prominent US companies for producing their products overseas, promising that should he be elected, companies would return to manufacturing their products in America.

Apple has already signaled that it may move some of its iPhone production back to America, having already asked two iPhone assemblers, Foxconn and Pegatron Corp., to explore the possibility of making iPhones in the U.S.

