Microsoft Cancels ‘Scalebound’, Parts Ways with Developer Platinum Games

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Microsoft has officially confirmed the cancellation of Platinum Games’ dragon action-RPG Scalebound after four years of development.

Originally unveiled at E3 2014, Scalebound was a blend of third- and first-person action, sewn together by progression systems for both the characters and their massive dragon allies. Unfortunately, the original cinematic trailer promised more than the awkward gameplay footage delivered. Scalebound missed E3 2015, was delayed beyond its late 2016 launch, and is now officially cancelled.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

According to sources in contact with Eurogamer, the project had already been terminated at an unspecified time last year. Persistent problems with the engine and failed deadlines sent Scalebound into what is commonly referred to as “development hell.” Senior developers even had to take a month away from the project, due to the intense stress surrounding development. Microsoft and Platinum Games quietly separated, but the public announcement was held until after the holiday season.

The official statement from Microsoft:

After careful deliberation, Microsoft Studios has come to the decision to end production for Scalebound. We’re working hard to deliver an amazing lineup of games to our fans this year, including Halo Wars 2, Crackdown 3, State of Decay 2, Sea of Thieves and other great experiences. For more information on our 2017 plans, please visit: http://bit.ly/2i1E5bV.

There has been no clarification on whether the rights to Scalebound are in possession of Microsoft or Platinum Games, and Microsoft specifically declined to comment on the issue. Without that vital piece of information, it’s impossible to even speculate on the possibility of whether the beleaguered title will ever be revived.

It’s interesting to see Crackdown 3 among the list of games that Microsoft said it is “working hard to deliver” in 2017, due to the radio silence surrounding the project since its reveal at Gamescom 2015. It’s less surprising to see them touting the brilliantly paced sequel to Halo Wars, the cooperative State of Decay 2 that fans have been clamoring for since the first title in the zombie survival franchise was released, and Rare’s madcap swashbuckling multiplayer RPG Sea of Thieves.

Follow Nate Church @Get2Church on Twitter for the latest news in gaming and technology, and snarky opinions on both.