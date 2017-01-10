Ohio Teacher Shamed 9-Year-Old for Shirt Commemorating First Deer Kill

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A teacher at Hinkley Elementary School has come under fire after being accused of shaming a 9-year-old student for wearing a sweatshirt that commemorated her first deer kill.

Domonique Yatsko, a 9-year-old student at Hinkley Elementary, was carrying on a family tradition by wearing a photograph of her first deer kill on a sweatshirt.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

“She was ashamed and belittled in front of everyone in the classroom,” the student’s mother said. “She didn’t know what to think; she was so upset.”

Domonique’s teacher, Hannah Copa, allegedly yelled at the young girl over the sweatshirt and told her to “to take off the sweatshirt because ‘killing animals is not what we do.’”

According to the student’s mother, Domonique was so shaken by the incident with her teacher that she immediately threw the sweatshirt in the garbage when she came home from school.

According to a report from The Medina County Gazette, a superintendent from the school district claimed that the teacher addressed the student about her sweatshirt after it made several of her classmates upset.

The superintendent added, “The situation as I understand it is several children expressed concerns to the teacher and the teacher asked the student to step into hallway and take off (the sweatshirt) because it was upsetting to some of the students, and she did.” Hunting apparel, including camouflage and images of animals, does not violate the Highland dress code, Aukerman said.

Tom Ciccotta is a libertarian who writes about social justice and libertarian issues for Breitbart News. You can follow him on Twitter @tciccotta or email him at tciccotta@breitbart.com