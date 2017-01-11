Canadian Organization Asks City’s Residents To Register As Non-Racist

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Sault Ste. Marie and Area Local Immigration Partnership (LIP), a Canadian immigration and “anti-racist” organization, is asking residents of the city to sign a pledge to prove they aren’t racist.

Local news syndicate SooToday, first announced the pledge yesterday in an article titled “Here’s your chance to register as a certified non-racist.”

“By taking this online pledge, supporters are making a personal commitment to understand, stand against, and act to eliminate racism and discrimination. “It only takes a few seconds to go online and fill out the form. When you click submit, your pledge is added to a running count of those who’ve also taken the pledge. There are so many different cultures in Canada; we face the challenges of acceptance and inclusion every day,” states Danny Krmpotich, Program Coordinator – Local Immigration Partnership.”

Here's your chance to register as a certified non-racist: Group wants Saultites to make a personal commitment to… https://t.co/8dsQuR7g83 pic.twitter.com/EIQgNDdXvV — SooToday.com (@SooToday) January 10, 2017

The organization believes that by having the whole of the community’s signatures on this, they’ve done their best to stop racism. The question remains: what happens to those who don’t register? Only time will tell.