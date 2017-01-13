Breitbart News Surpasses 3 Million Likes on Facebook

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Breitbart News has surpassed 3 million Facebook likes, further cementing its place as one of those most dominant news forces on social media as the company continues to expand its readership and popularity.

The news comes after it emerged from Alexa rankings this week that Breitbart is now the 45th most trafficked website in the United States, overtaking sites such as The Washington Post, BuzzFeed, Fox News, and The Huffington Post.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Over the course of 2016, Breitbart attracted over two billion page views, almost double that of the previous year.

Breitbart’s success on social media has been well documented, with the site becoming the biggest publisher of political news on social media last year.

Follow Breitbart News on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.