Report: Amazon to Create Over 100,000 Permanent Jobs in U.S. Over 18 Months

Amazon are set to create over 100,000 full-time and permanent jobs in the United States over the next 18 months, ranging from “software developers and engineers to entry-level positions.”

“The new additions will take the U.S. full-time workforce from 180,000 in 2016 to more than 280,000 by mid-2018,” reported MarketWatch. “Most will be in fulfillment centers currently under construction in states including Texas, California and New Jersey. Amazon says it has created more than 150,000 jobs in the U.S. over the past five years.”

“In addition to job creation, the company said more than 9,000 employees have taken advantage of the Career Choice program, which pre-pays 95% of tuition for a variety of courses,” they continued. “Amazon shares were last trading up 1%, but are up 30% for the past 12 months.”

“Obviously it’s great for Trump,” said Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Youssef Squali to the Financial Times. “The question is, what does it come at the expense of? Because Amazon has certainly been a job killer for everything offline.”

In December, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos was one of several leading technology entrepreneurs to attend a meeting with President-elect Donald Trump.

Just before the meeting, which also included Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook, Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Alphabet co-founder Larry Page, and IBM’s Ginni Rometty, IBM announced that they would be hiring 25,000 more U.S. workers and investing an extra $1 billion into employee development.

Last year, Breitbart News reported that Amazon would be opening as many as 100 pop-up stores around the United States over the next year, after experimenting with the idea in a number of shops nationwide.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.