Georgetown Asks Students to Stop Offering Dorm Space to Inauguration Protesters

Administrators at Georgetown University released an advisory to students discouraging them from offering campus dorm space to inauguration protesters.

A Facebook post from the Georgetown College Democrats included a link to a form for students to fill out who were willing to host protesters looking to attend the Women’s March on Washington.

“Given our location in DC, we are calling all College Democrats to open up their dorm rooms or apartments to help house other college students for the weekend,” the post says. “Floor or couch space is much needed to host as many students as possible at Georgetown.”

Although the Georgetown administrators claim that students are permitted to host friends and family during inauguration weekend, they advised against hosting individuals that they didn’t know.

“For your safety and the safety of your fellow residents, you are discouraged from inviting guests, with whom you are not familiar, to stay with you,” the statement reads.

Meredith Forsyth, the president of the Georgetown College Democrats, claims that all guests will be “properly approved and vetted” by the Women’s March on Washington organization.

