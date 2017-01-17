Report: Even Trump’s Twitter Use Can’t Save Platform’s Falling Numbers

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

President-elect Donald Trump’s avid use of the social networking service Twitter has not improved the site’s falling userbase, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.

Trump’s use of the service has undoubtedly raised its profile, with Trump’s tweets being reported and analysed around the world on almost a daily basis.

Trump has used Twitter to lay out a range of policy positions as well as personal opinions, including America’s future trading relationship with China, refuting allegations of Russia’s involvement in the election, and thoughts on Barack Obama’s behavior during the transition period.

However, all the furore over Trump’s tweeting has seemingly had little impact on Twitter’s falling userbase.

“Twitter’s year-over-year monthly-active-user growth has slowed from high double-and triple-digits in 2012 to essentially flat today. Its growth rate didn’t pick up in the third quarter when it had the summer Olympics, its first two National Football League games and a widely followed U.S. presidential election,” the paper reports.

“Data for the current quarter doesn’t indicate a rebound either. U.S. unique visitors to the site fell 7% year over year in October and 5% in November, according to MoffettNathanson, citing comScore data. Those marked accelerations over September’s 3% decline,” it continues.

