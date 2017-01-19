Zuckerberg Sues Hawaiians to Force Sale of Land for His $100 Million Estate

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Facebook owner Mark Zuckerberg is suing hundreds of native Hawaiians in an attempt to force them to sell plots of land that they have owned for centuries located around Zuckerberg’s 700 acre estate.

Zuckerberg’s estate situated in Kauai is worth over $100 million, but a few small plots of land situated on the property belong to Hawaiian citizens who received the land due to legislation called the Kuleana Act which was introduced after Hawaii’s 1848 Great Mahele, a land redistribution decision that enabled private ownership of land by Hawaiian citizens.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

What this means is that the Hawaiian citizens that own the land are free to walk through Zuckerberg’s estate. This has led to Zuckerberg choosing to sue the landowners in an attempt to force them to sell their property.

The Daily Mail reports that Zuckerberg has sued a few hundred people in an attempt to gain ownership of their ancestral homes. Some of the people sued, however, reportedly inherited the land and may already be dead. Due to the lack of documentation often accompanying the transfer or inheritance of the land, tracing ownership can be difficult. The companies Pilaa International LLC, Northshore Kalo LLC, and High Flyer LLC filed eight lawsuits on Kauai, The Daily Mail reports.

Keoni Shultz, a partner at the law firm representing Zuckerberg, said that the Facbeook owner’s actions were “the standard and prescribed process to identify all potential co-owners, determine ownership, and ensure that, if there are other co-owners, each receives appropriate value for their ownership share.”

Zuckerberg is one of the founders of the pro-open borders lobbying group FWD.us, which has spent at least $25 million last election cycle funding pro-amnesty candidates and causes as they seek to loosen immigration laws in the US. The lobbying group launched attack campaigns against Donald Trump during the presidential election for his stance on strengthening the U.S. border and enforcing immigration laws.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan_ or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com