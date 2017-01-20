‘Call of Duty’ #1 in Console Game Sales for 2016

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Activision has announced, “According to NPD, the most recent release, Call of Duty®: Infinite Warfare is the #1 top-selling video game on console in the U.S. for 2016 based on total revenue and units sold from physical and digital sales (excluding hardware bundle sales).” The publisher noted this was the seventh year in a row worldwide, and the eighth in the United States, that Call of Duty reigned supreme.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Activision CEO Eric Hirshberg said:

Call of Duty is the #1 console franchise worldwide in 2016. We’re thankful to our players for once again putting Call of Duty on top, and we recognize how rare this is – to do year after year. That’s why we push to deliver innovations and incredible gameplay that are worthy of the best fans in the world time and again. And we have an exciting year ahead in 2017.

Sabotage, the first official Infinite Warfare DLC, will launch on January 31 for PlayStation 4, with “other platforms to follow,” according to earlier announcements. It will include four new multiplayer maps, as well as “Rave in the Redwoods,” the next chapter of the Zombie Mode campaign.

The new mission will see players step back into the shoes of the same characters, but with “fresh, over-the-top roles” as they battle their way through “an abandoned, lakeside summer camp where zombie ravers have taken over and turned the grounds into a techno-fueled illusion” inspired by American pop culture of the 90s.

Follow Nate Church @Get2Church on Twitter for the latest news in gaming and technology, and snarky opinions on both.