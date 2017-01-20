MILO Slams ‘Commie Sleazebags’ Of DisruptJ20

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

In his speech at Washington University, MILO condemned the “commie sleaze bags” who today tried to disrupt Donald Trump’s inauguration as the 45th President of the United States.

The protests, which operated under the name #DisruptJ20, involved blockading streets, burning cars and even organising a gay dance party outside Mike Pence’s house.

Police have also been injured as over 200 arrests have been made over the course of the day.

“You’re all familiar with a protest movement that started up calling itself Disrupt J20. What you might not have realized is they are a meritocracy. All of the really good commie sleazebags got trips to Washington DC to try to cause problems at the inauguration.”

“All of the losers were left back here in Seattle, and they are violent tonight. So violent in fact, that they assaulted my cameraman,” he continued.

Before the beginning of MILO’s event, protesters were caught wielding baseball bats and sharp weapons, as riot police, an FBI bomb squad and two helicopters were deployed in order to control violence.

