Nancy Sinatra Slams CNN, Congratulates Trump: ‘Why Do You Lie, CNN?’

Daughter of Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra, accused CNN of deliberately twisting a comment she made in reference to President Trump, before congratulating the 45th President of the United States on his inauguration.

Responding to an article published by CNN originally entitled, “Nancy Sinatra not happy Trump using father’s song at inauguration,” the 76-year-old singer and actress replied, “That’s not true. I never said that. Why do you lie, CNN?”

CNN’s story was based on a tweet from Sinatra that has since been deleted that said, “Just remember the first line of the song,” in reference to the planned use of Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” for Donald and Melania Trump’s first dance at the Liberty Ball on Inauguration Day.

CNN has since amended the story, changing the headline to “Sinatra on Trump picking ‘My Way’: Remember the first line,” and adding a note that “This story has been updated to reflect Sinatra’s reaction.”

Sinatra appears to have deleted the tweet accusing CNN of lying after they updated their story’s headline and text. She also congratulated the 45th president, tweeting, “Good luck to you.”

Congratulations, Mr. President. Good luck to you. 🇺🇸 — Nancy Sinatra (@NancySinatra) January 20, 2017

