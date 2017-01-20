Skip to content

Nancy Sinatra Slams CNN, Congratulates Trump: ‘Why Do You Lie, CNN?’

AP Photo/Keystone, Steffen Schmidt
by Allum Bokhari20 Jan 20170

Daughter of Frank Sinatra, Nancy Sinatra, accused CNN of deliberately twisting a comment she made in reference to President Trump, before congratulating the 45th President of the United States on his inauguration.

Responding to an article published by CNN originally entitled, “Nancy Sinatra not happy Trump using father’s song at inauguration

Sinatra appears to have deleted the tweet accusing CNN of lying after they updated their story’s headline and text. She also congratulated the 45th president, tweeting, “Good luck to you.”

