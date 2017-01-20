Nintendo Switch Won’t Support Video Streaming Apps at Launch

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A few more details have dribbled out about the launch of the Nintendo Switch, notably that it won’t support Netflix, Hulu, or any similar video streaming services when it launches.

The company is considering adding the functionality in “a future update,” but stated that for the time being, “all of our efforts have gone toward making the Nintendo Switch system an amazing dedicated video game platform.”

It also won’t support any Wii or Wii U controllers, but Nintendo may “consider” support for “certain controllers.” And even though Mii-verse and StreetPass — seemingly obvious draws to a console touting its hybrid portability — are being pruned from Nintendo’s now fee-driven, smartphone-app-centric approach to online service, the Mii Maker lives on, buried in the Switch’s system settings.

Up to eight user accounts can be created on the console, with region-specific eShop access tied to the location of the account. It’s unclear how this interacts with the console’s lack of internal region-locking. Nintendo has “nothing to announce” regarding whether existing eShop purchases will transfer to the new console, or whether accounts from prior consoles will carry over at all.

After the divisive recent debut of the console, we’re still waiting to see whether consumers are as excited about the system as Nintendo hopes they are. Judging by the sold-out preorders, it looks like nostalgia may have won the day once again. A successful console launch is always good news for the industry at large, so hopefully Nintendo doesn’t squander the good will of its faithful customers.

