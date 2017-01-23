Former Hillary Staffers Launch Campaign to Strip Trump of Twitter Following

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Two former staffers of Hillary Clinton’s unsuccessful presidential run have launched a campaign to try and decrease Donald Trump’s sizeable Twitter following and promote progressive organizations instead.

On Sunday evening, Signal Boost, run by former Hillary Clinton staffers Jess McIntosh and Zerlina Maxwel, unveiled a “call to action,” where they encouraged their readers to unfollow both Donald Trump’s Twitter accounts and to instead “follow someone working towards the progress we all still believe in.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The newsletter asked people to announce via Twitter who they have chosen to follow instead of Trump, using the hashtag #MuteMonday, and was consequently endorsed by other former Clinton staffers, former Department of Labor Secretary Tom Perez, as well as actress Jamie Lee Curtis.

Día 3 de la Resistencia: Deja de seguir a @realDonaldTrump y @POTUS para #MuteMonday. Sigue a alguien que valga la pena. — Jorge_Silva (@Jorge_Silva) January 23, 2017

2/ And for the most important part of #MuteMonday, we’re going to honor people/groups who are working their hearts out for progress. — Tom Perez (@TomPerez) January 23, 2017

Trump is known for his prolific use of Twitter, regularly using it to convey his opinions and share proposed policies, despite expressing reservations about the service.

“Look, I don’t like tweeting, I have other things I could be doing,” Trump said in an interview with FOX News last week. “But I get very dishonest media, very dishonest press. And it’s my only way that I can counteract.”

He currently has 21.6 million followers on his personal account, and has attained 14.3 million followers on the official @POTUS account.

At the inauguration ball on Friday, Trump asked the audience whether he “should keep the Twitter going or not.”

“I think so,” he said.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com