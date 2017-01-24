Govt Employees Among Nearly 180,000 Users Exposed in ‘Upskirt’ Voyeur Porn Site Leak

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Nearly 180,000 users of an “upskirt” and voyeur porn website have been exposed following a database leak, including 19 government employees and 70 members of the military.

178,201 email addresses, usernames, hashed passwords, dates of birth, logs, and IP addresses were included in the leak. However, “financial data,” such as credit card details, were reportedly kept safe.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Users on the site, which is known as “The Candid Board,” photograph and upload voyeuristic pictures of unsuspecting women in public– often opting for upskirt or secret beach pictures.

After speaking to a source who had obtained the leaked information, the International Business Times claim that the details have now been secured.

“Rather than try to track down a forum administrator, who probably doesn’t want to be tracked down, I decided to contact the hosting company Webair,” said the alleged source who had obtained the details. “I made my way through an automated system and pushed the buttons for tech support.”

“When I described the issue to the support on the other side, he immediately understood what the problem was. It was almost as if they were aware of the problems in their system,” they continued. “We didn’t talk for long. He said he would contact the client and then we hung up.”

“It’s amazing how much personal data people will entrust sites of this nature with,” said security expert and HaveIBeenPwned manager Troy Hunt on the situation. “Members provided accurate email addresses and birthdates which combined with their IP address now very clearly ties them back to a site of very questionable legal status.”

The International Business Times also reported that 19 government email addresses were found in the leak, including state employees from the United Kingdom, Australia, and the United States of America, while 70 users with military email addresses were also discovered.

Last year, nearly 800,000 users of the porn site Brazzers had their information leaked, while adultery hookup site Ashley Madison were ordered to pay out $1.6 million to exposed users following a leak that left 36 million users vulnerable and exposed.

The Federal Trade Commission also sanctioned the site’s parent company following the discovery that Ashley Madison had created fake female profiles in order to entice male users to the site, and had retained information on users who had paid a fee to delete their account data.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.