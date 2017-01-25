Skip to content

Bowling Green Student Mistakes Lab Equipment for Ku Klux Klan Hood

Mary Ellen Mazey/Twitter
Mary Ellen Mazey/Twitter

by Tom Ciccotta25 Jan 20170

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A student at Bowling Green State University accidentally confused lab equipment for a Ku Klux Klan member.

A Bowling Green student posted a short video to her Twitter account on January 22, where a piece of lab equipment draped in an opaque protective covering can be seen through a window. The student, who assumed that the lab equipment was actual a hooded member of the Ku Klux Klan on campus, was issued a quick response by Bowling Green’s president.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mary Ellen Mazey assured the student that the lab equipment was, indeed, not a Klansman.

Twitter users had fun with the misunderstanding after President Mary Ellen Mazey’s response tweet went viral.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.