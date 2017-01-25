Bowling Green Student Mistakes Lab Equipment for Ku Klux Klan Hood

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

A student at Bowling Green State University accidentally confused lab equipment for a Ku Klux Klan member.

A Bowling Green student posted a short video to her Twitter account on January 22, where a piece of lab equipment draped in an opaque protective covering can be seen through a window. The student, who assumed that the lab equipment was actual a hooded member of the Ku Klux Klan on campus, was issued a quick response by Bowling Green’s president.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mary Ellen Mazey assured the student that the lab equipment was, indeed, not a Klansman.

Thanks for sharing, @autumpatrice. We looked into this. We discovered it's a cover on a piece of lab equipment. pic.twitter.com/plkQTBr9HC — Mary Ellen Mazey (@PresidentMazey) January 23, 2017

Twitter users had fun with the misunderstanding after President Mary Ellen Mazey’s response tweet went viral.

Were you ever so woke that you mistook a projector with a sheet thrown over it for a KKK rally? pic.twitter.com/tf6rXDj1TQ — neontaster (@neontaster) January 24, 2017

Only at BG could someone mix up lab equipment with the KKK smh — Drew Willis (@DWillis23_) January 23, 2017

Person pretends there's a KKK member inside Bowling Green University, school President takes a photo to prove it was lab equipment. https://t.co/NZtTOqPfTd — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) January 25, 2017