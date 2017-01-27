Twitter Suspends YouTuber Sargon of Akkad **UPDATED**

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Popular YouTube personality and social commentator Sargon of Akkad has been suspended from Twitter following a tweet to an EU official questioning the link between Islamic migration and increased terrorism.

Sargon of Akkad, real name Carl Benjamin, boasts approximately 530,000 subscribers on YouTube where he regularly provides commentary on social justice warriors, the regressive left, and modern politics. Earlier this morning he tweeted EU officials Federica Mogherini and Martin Selmayr, questioning whether or not there was a link between mass Islamic migration and the rise in Islamic terror.

Hasn’t mass Islamic migration to Europe drastically raised the odds of terror attacks, though? @FedericaMog @MartinSelmayr

Shortly after Benjamin posted the tweet this morning, his account was suspended without notice. When Breitbart News reached out to Sargon to ask if he had received an explanation for his sudden suspension, he replied that no reason had been given for his sudden account banning but he had reached out to Twitter for assistance. Breitbart also asked Twitter for comment but received no reply.

Benjamin posted a video to his YouTube account questioning why he was suspended from Twitter:

“I don’t even know what I’ve done. This is the only thing I can think of that’s vaguely likely [for being suspended],” he said in the video, referring to the question he tweeted about Muslim immigration to Europe.

Twitter famously banned Breitbart Senior editor MILO from their platform, supposedly over “hate speech” and “abuse” of Ghostbusters (2016) actress Leslie Jones. The ban came shortly after MILO’s scathing review of the flop.

**UPDATE**

A Twitter user claims to have reported Sargon of Akkad’s account for including a pornographic image in a tweet sent to him in reply, posting a screenshot of an email purportedly from Twitter’s support team stating, “We’ve investigated and suspended the account you reported as it was found to be participating in abusive behavior.”

Here's your proof, @amazingatheist. Now tell your dogs to quit barking at me. pic.twitter.com/dGrDQ3Q1qR — Todd Howard (@yung_domon) January 27, 2017

