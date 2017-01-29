The Podesta Group Loses Alphabet, Google’s Parent Company, as Client

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

The Podesta Group and Alphabet, both of whom donated top talent to the Hillary Clinton presidential campaign, are no longer in business together.

From Bloomberg Politics:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

After at least 12 years together, Alphabet Inc., the parent of Google, won’t be represented by one of Washington’s most prominent lobbying groups, a firm with long-standing ties to the Democratic party and Hillary Clinton.

The Podesta Group — whose chairman, Tony Podesta, is a major Democratic fundraiser and the brother of Clinton’s former campaign manager — is no longer lobbying on behalf of Google, public disclosures show. The change coincided with Google’s bid to hire someone for “conservative outreach,” according to a December job advertisement.

Veteran lobbyists say it’s not unusual to see such shifts after an election. U.S. companies are responding to a power shift in Washington that put Republicans in charge — but with a president who sometimes departs from party orthodoxy on issues like taxes and trade. President Donald Trump’s practice of calling out companies for cost-overruns on government contracts and decisions to move jobs overseas has also changed the stakes for corporate lobbyists.

Read the rest of the story here.