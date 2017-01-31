Amazon’s Jeff Bezos Exploring Legal Challenge to Trump Travel Ban

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is considering making a legal challenge to President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily halting immigration from seven terror-prone countries amid the tide of left-wing hysteria in reaction to the order.

In an email to Amazon’s employees, many of whom work in notoriously challenging conditions, Bezos said, “America is a nation of immigrants whose diverse backgrounds, ideas, and points of view have helped us build and invent as a nation for over 240 year. To our employees in the US and around the world who may be directly affected by this order, I want you to know that the full extent of Amazon’s resources are behind you.”

“We reached out to congressional leaders on both sides of the aisle to explore legislative options. Our legal team has prepared a declaration of support for the Washington state attorney general who will be filing suit against the order. We are working other legal options as well,” he continued.

Amazon is one of a number of technology companies to oppose the executive order on immigration over terrorism concerns, signed by Trump last Friday. Companies such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Apple, and Netflix have all publicly condemned the order, whilst promoting the impact of mass immigration on their businesses.

Jeff Bezos was a prominent critic of Donald Trump during the presidential campaign, assembling a team of 20 people at his newspaper the Washington Post to investigate every aspect of Trump’s past. Meanwhile, Trump attacked Bezos, saying that Amazon had a “huge antitrust problem” whilst “getting away with murder” on corporation tax. The editorial board of the Washington Post also called in 2016 for an influx of illegal immigrants to fill low-paying jobs in America.

Following Trump’s election in November, Bezos met with Trump alongside a range of Silicon Valley executives to discuss the future of the technology industry under the new administration. Earlier this month, Bezos promised to create over 100,000 permanent new jobs in the United States.

