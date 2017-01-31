‘Super Mario Run’ Posts Impressive Sales as Nintendo Plans More Mobile Phone Games

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Nintendo says that a significant number of those who have downloaded Super Mario Run have decided to purchase the full game.

While most mobile titles struggle even to reach a 5% conversion rate between free users and those that will pay even a couple of dollars for the product, Nintendo’s Super Mario Run has surpassed 5% to achieve a very healthy ¥6 billion ($53 million) on the company’s first major entry in the mobile space.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Despite the relatively strong performance, CEO Tatsumi Kimishima was still a little bit disappointed. He wanted to see Mario’s first phone outing break what would have been a mind-boggling 10% purchase conversion.

Even so, Super Mario Run was no small part of Nintendo’s reported ¥64.7 billion ($569 million) net profit for the third quarter. Pokemon continues to be their dominant property — with the latest iteration of the franchise moving 15 million units on its own — but Mario’s adventure onto smartphones bodes well for future projects.

Nintendo’s next venture into the mobile space will be Fire Emblem: Heroes, releasing this Groundhog Day on February 2. After that, the adorable small town simulator Animal Crossing will debut on the app store, though its release date remains unannounced after its latest delay.

If Nintendo can continue to leverage their iconic brands into such impressive numbers, these projects could represent the first of many more. And if Nintendo can maintain the quality on display in Super Mario Run, it could be a win for the company and its loyal consumers alike.

Follow Nate Church @Get2Church on Twitter for the latest news in gaming and technology, and snarky opinions on both.