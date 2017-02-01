Apple’s Tim Cook Considering Legal Challenge to Trump’s Immigration Executive Order

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Apple CEO Tim Cook has confirmed that the company is considering taking legal action against President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily halting immigration from seven terror-prone countries amid the tide of left-wing hysteria in reaction to the order.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Cook said that Apple was “considering legal options” to challenge the order and would seek to do so in a “constructive and productive” way.

Cook added that he had been affected by a range of “heart-wrenching stories” of Apple employees who have been affected by the order, which was signed by Trump last Friday.

The order halts immigration from terror-prone countries for 90 days until “proper vetting measures are put in place.” The affected countries include Syria, Somalia, Yemen, Iran, Iraq, Sudan, and Libya.

“These are people that have friends and family. They’re co-workers. They’re taxpayers. They’re key parts of the community,” Cook said.

“More than any country in the world, this country is strong because of our immigrant background and our capacity and ability as people to welcome people from all kinds of backgrounds. That’s what makes us special. “We ought to pause and really think deeply through that,” he continued.

In considering legal action against the order, Apple follows the lead of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, who also confirmed his company was exploring legal options against the order.

A range of other technology companies have opposed the executive order in recent days. Firms such as Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Uber, and Netflix have all publicly condemned the order, whilst promoting the impact of mass immigration on their businesses.

In the run up to November’s election, it was revealed by WikiLeaks that Cook was at one point considered by the Clinton campaign as a potential running mate for the Democrat candidate.

As part of Trump’s transition efforts, Cook met with Trump alongside a range of Silicon Valley executives in Trump Tower to discuss the future of the technology industry under the new administration.

Trump criticised Apple heavily during the election campaign for their failure to cooperate with the FBI in the San Bernardino terror case, even calling for a boycott of the company. He also criticised the company for moving many of their manufacturing operations to China.

However, recent reports have suggested that Apple is considering moving some of its iPhone production back to America in an effort to appease Donald Trump’s desire to stop American companies from moving manufacturing abroad.

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.