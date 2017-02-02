Four Arrested at Gavin McInnes Event as Antifa Protesters Become Violent

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Four people were arrested at a New York University event where libertarian commentator and VICE co-founder Gavin McInnes delivered a speech, after “anti-fascist” protesters started to become violent and throw punches.

Following a fight, which started after protesters started to assault McInnes as he entered the venue and ended in a stolen Make America Great Again hat being set on fire, protesters followed McInnes into the venue and attempted to disrupt his show with chants.

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Video of punches being thrown as Gavin enters NYU.

Sound of glass breaking.

Leading to arrests. pic.twitter.com/wSysx3inCG — The Current Year (@TheeCurrentYear) February 2, 2017

Here we go again: Antifa attack our people & set a stolen MAGA hat on fire #GavinAtNYU #GavinMcInnes pic.twitter.com/yXzii4wjaR — Lucid Hurricane™✘ (@Lucidx11) February 3, 2017

One attendee was also attacked by anti-fascists with water as he gave an interview on camera.

Trump supporter getting splashed in face by Antifa. pic.twitter.com/ODDNwOfWWn — NYU Local (@NYULocal) February 3, 2017

“The NYU Anti-Fascists organized the event on Facebook titled ‘Disrupt Gavin McInnes at NYU’,” reported Pix 11, however unlike the riot that anti-fascists started during Breitbart Senior Editor MILO’s show at UC Berkeley on Wednesday, New York police intervened and managed to prevent a large-scale incident from taking place.

Protesters made chants of “get out of here you Nazi scum,” at McInnes, and “hurled expletives at police,” and others who attempted to either enter the venue or keep students and attendees safe.

“There’s a neo-Nazi speaking, so we’re here to protest,” said one protester who was holding a sign written in Arabic.

“We have freedom of speech in this country, however if you’re going to promote something that is hateful and hurtful to our democracy, we have a right to come out and explain why our democracy exists,” said another.

The protesters were seemingly unaware that McInnes is a libertarian, and has never been associated with neo-Nazism.

“There was a lot of shoving and scuffling and punches were thrown,” declared Pix 11 reporter Marvin Scott, who was on the scene. “Police had to move in, and they made several arrests.”

McInnes was able to finish his speech, which was interrupted throughout, without having to evacuate the building, and the crowd of protesters eventually dispersed after a warning from the police.

Dispersal orders now at the Gavin McInnes NYU event pic.twitter.com/0ZBUSf5VJN — Jon Campbell (@j0ncampbell) February 3, 2017

Far-left “anti-fascist” rioters assaulted numerous attendees, started fires, smashed up shops and ATMs, and attacked people’s cars during the riot on Wednesday night in protest of MILO’s UC Berkeley show, forcing the event to be cancelled.

Several celebrities and news outlets expressed support for the riot, including Hollywood director Judd Apatow, who deleted his tweet shortly after, and Fusion, who smeared MILO as a “Nazi,” before praising rioters.

On Thursday, MILO’s tour bus was tracked down by “anti-fascists” and vandalized, forcing both him and his team to evacuate the premises after his location was leaked online.

Charlie Nash is a reporter for Breitbart Tech. You can follow him on Twitter @MrNashington or like his page at Facebook.