Twitter to Donate $1.6 Million to ACLU in Response to Trump Executive Order

by Ben Kew2 Feb 20170

Twitter employees will donate $1.59 million to the American Civil Liberties Union in response to President Donald Trump’s executive order temporarily halting immigration from terror-prone countries, according to a report from BuzzFeed.

The donation will come from a range of sources, with company employees last week raising $530,000 in response to the order, which was subsequently matched by personal donations from company CEO Jack Dorsey and Executive Chairman Omid Kordestani, taking the total to $1.59 million.

The ACLU, which is an ideologically left-wing organization with strong ties to the Democratic Party, filed an injunction against the order, saying that “Trump’s war on equality is already taking a terrible human toll,” and it “cannot be allowed to continue.”

On Saturday, Dorsey, who has previously aligned with social justice-driven groups such as Black Lives Matter, tweeted that “the Executive Order’s humanitarian and economic impact is real and upsetting. We benefit from what refugees and immigrants bring to the U.S.”

In doing so, Twitter joins a number of Silicon Valley companies in taking a stand against the order, signed by Trump last Friday, which temporarily halts immigration from seven terror-prone countries in the Middle East and North Africa until proper vetting methods are put in place.

This week, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos confirmed that they were considering taking legal action against the executive order as well.

Meanwhile, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post that he was “concerned about the impact of the recent executive orders signed by President Trump,” and that “we should also keep our doors open to refugees and those who need help.”

You can follow Ben Kew on Facebook, on Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com


