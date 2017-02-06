Hate Speech: UC Berkeley Prof Still Suggests Breitbart Secretly Planned Riots

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER

Mediaite’s Alex Griswold reports that former Treasury Secretary and U.C. Berkeley professor Robert Reich doubled down on his conspiracy theory that Breitbart News secretly plotted the Berkeley riots caused by violent leftwing anarchists who wanted to shut down Breitbart Tech Editor Milo Yiannopoulos’ event.

From Mediaite:

After receiving widespread coverage for claiming on CNN that right-wingers affiliated with Breitbart were secretly behind the riots on UC Berkeley campus, former Treasury Secretary and professor Robert Reich defended his claims in a blog post.

Reich does not provide any actual evidence of his assertion. Instead, he insists that President Donald Trump’s reaction “raises the possibility that [Milo Yiannopoulos] and Brietbart were in cahoots with the agitators, in order to lay the groundwork for a Trump crackdown on universities and their federal funding.”

